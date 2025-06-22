ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32. ODP has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ODP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ODP

About ODP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ODP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ODP by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 821,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 180,758 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 404,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

