ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
ODP Stock Performance
Shares of ODP stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32. ODP has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ODP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ODP
About ODP
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ODP
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.