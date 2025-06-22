PFW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 16,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 32,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 159,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 39,529 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

