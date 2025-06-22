CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 866 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

