Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Taoping Stock Performance

TAOP stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Taoping has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

