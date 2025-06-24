Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.15 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

