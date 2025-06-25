Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – June 23rd

Get alerts:

Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, and Affirm are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses revolve around outdoor recreation—such as hiking, camping, fishing, and related equipment or apparel. Investors in outdoor stocks often gauge their performance on consumer leisure spending trends, seasonal demand shifts, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.02. 11,214,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,910,110. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. The company has a market cap of $774.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average of $237.56. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Affirm stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,246. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.78 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

See Also