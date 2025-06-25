Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Trading Up 13% on Insider Buying Activity

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.36). 549,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,270% from the average session volume of 40,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.20).

Get Panther Metals alerts:

Specifically, insider Nick OReilly bought 53,007 shares of Panther Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £45,586.02 ($62,055.57).

Panther Metals Trading Up 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,410.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.86.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.