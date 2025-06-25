PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 359,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

