Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $716.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $653.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.