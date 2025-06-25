Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential downside of 48.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.58.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $340.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 187.07, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

