Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $48.50

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,358,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,152,000.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $87.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

