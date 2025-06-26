Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,225,000 after buying an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 308,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 355,951 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

