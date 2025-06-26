Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $492.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $494.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

