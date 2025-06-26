Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.62 million $6.54 million 9.87 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors $82.31 million $18.27 million 25.61

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.1% and pay out 135.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 87.50% 243.41% 150.00% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors 57.68% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust peers beat Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

