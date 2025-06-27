Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

