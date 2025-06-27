BILL’s (BILL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.
BILL Stock Performance
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at BILL
In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BILL
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
