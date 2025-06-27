Esports Stocks To Consider – June 25th

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, and Insight Enterprises are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses are tied to competitive video gaming—this includes game developers, tournament operators, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and even professional teams. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing audience, sponsorship deals, and media rights that fuel the global esports industry, while accepting the market risks associated with gaming trends and consumer engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.36. 70,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,843. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 973.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.74. 47,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.84.

