William Blair Estimates Acuity’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity in a report released on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $15.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.88. The consensus estimate for Acuity’s current full-year earnings is $15.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on Acuity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.60.

Acuity Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $304.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Acuity by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Acuity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Acuity by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

