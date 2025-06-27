WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 8.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 497,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 61.4% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 379.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 697,156 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.11. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

