FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Decreased by Analyst

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.90 million, a P/E ratio of -91.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 9.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

