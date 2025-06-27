FY2025 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Decreased by Analyst

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report released on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.94. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.65 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Unum Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

