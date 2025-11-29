Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

