The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT Holdings Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $286,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HCKT opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HCKT

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.