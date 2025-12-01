Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.6481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

