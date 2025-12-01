Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,045.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 120,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 267,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $488.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

