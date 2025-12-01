Inceptionr LLC Invests $86,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after buying an additional 4,940,422 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,239,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,711,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,394,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Zacks Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,658.34. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,299.75. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,869,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,003,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

