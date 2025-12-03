NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 20.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $148,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.35.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012,203 shares of company stock worth $542,065,894 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.