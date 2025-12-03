Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 79,933 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,933 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $90,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012,203 shares of company stock worth $542,065,894. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.