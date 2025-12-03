Groupe la Francaise Buys 99,839 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,839 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.09% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 38.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $207,593,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 700,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares during the period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

FYBR stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

