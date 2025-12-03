Groupe la Francaise Has $7.50 Million Position in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Groupe la Francaise lessened its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned about 0.23% of Orla Mining worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 266,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,620 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,139,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,667,000 after buying an additional 1,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.9%

ORLA stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.