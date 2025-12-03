Groupe la Francaise Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after buying an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.20.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $660.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

