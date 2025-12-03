NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Decreased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 8.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $4,166,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637,089.80. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012,203 shares of company stock valued at $542,065,894. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

