Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.45. 545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (CPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

