Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7%

TJX stock opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.