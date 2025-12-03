Groupe la Francaise Purchases 156,463 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7,792.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,463 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 74,070 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,913,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,147,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

