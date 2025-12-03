Groupe la Francaise Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

