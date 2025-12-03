Groupe la Francaise Sells 2,674 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Groupe la Francaise lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,713,446,000 after purchasing an additional 339,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,362,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $675,802,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $650,960,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.32.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6%

Quanta Services stock opened at $454.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

