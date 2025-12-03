Groupe la Francaise Trims Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Groupe la Francaise lessened its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,433 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.16% of Stellantis worth $47,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,022,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stellantis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,724,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,263,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of STLA opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stellantis N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stellantis ( NYSE:STLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stellantis N.V. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

