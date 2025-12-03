Groupe la Francaise Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in On Holding AG $ONON

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in ON were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

ON Stock Up 0.9%

ON stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.16.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

