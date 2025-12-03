Jasi Halai Purchases 5 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,229 per share, with a total value of £161.45.

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Jasi Halai bought 10 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,229 per share, for a total transaction of £322.90.

On Friday, November 14th, Jasi Halai purchased 7,655 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,392 per share, for a total transaction of £259,657.60.

On Monday, November 3rd, Jasi Halai purchased 3 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,445 per share, with a total value of £133.35.

3i Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 3,002.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,983 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,988.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,047.41. The company has a market capitalization of £29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3i Group ( LON:III Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

III has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

