Laura Wade-Gery Acquires 1,024 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,498.56.

Laura Wade-Gery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Laura Wade-Gery bought 1,036 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £2,496.76.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 247.35 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 266.20. The firm has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.25.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

