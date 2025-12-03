Laura Wade-Gery Acquires 1,024 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,498.56.
Laura Wade-Gery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Laura Wade-Gery bought 1,036 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £2,496.76.
Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 247.35 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 266.20. The firm has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
