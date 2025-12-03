Yetik Mert Sells 11,152 Shares of Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £6,468.16.
Yetik Mert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 28th, Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of Genel Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £22,914.06.
Genel Energy Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.80. The company has a market capitalization of £159.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.26. Genel Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48.28 and a 52-week high of GBX 83.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.
