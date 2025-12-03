Yetik Mert Sells 11,152 Shares of Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £6,468.16.

Yetik Mert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of Genel Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £22,914.06.

Genel Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.80. The company has a market capitalization of £159.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.26. Genel Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48.28 and a 52-week high of GBX 83.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 85 to GBX 90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

