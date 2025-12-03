Ric Lewis Purchases 928 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis bought 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 244 per share, for a total transaction of £2,264.32.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 247.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.69. The company has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 266.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 255 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.25.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.