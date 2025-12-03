ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.1154.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

