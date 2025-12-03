Mplx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,789 call options on the company. This is an increase of 237% compared to the typical volume of 2,017 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX
Institutional Trading of Mplx
Mplx Price Performance
MPLX opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Mplx has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.56.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mplx Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 91.31%.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mplx
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.