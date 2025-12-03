Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM Price Performance
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 82.86%. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
