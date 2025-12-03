Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 82.86%. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.