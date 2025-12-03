Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Gevo Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $523.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 29,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,937.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,676.44. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,531,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,065.16. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,072 shares of company stock valued at $950,188. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 138.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

