Rep. Virginia Foxx Purchases Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). In a filing disclosed on December 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hercules Capital stock on November 19th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 9/25/2025.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,978.79. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,930,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTGC

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.