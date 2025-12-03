Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho raised shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.95. Qorvo has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

