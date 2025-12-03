Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

